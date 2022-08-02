Get Ready to Listen Live to the One and Only New England Patriots

First Preseason Game on the Rock

The excitement is building as the New England Patriots are back for another season on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI.

Preseason is just around the corner. The first game is at Gillette Stadium against the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11. Pregame starts at 4:00 p.m. with kick off scheduled at 7:00 p.m. (all times eastern).

Preseason Games

Upcoming preseason games on the Patriots’ schedule include the Carolina Panthers at Foxboro on Friday, August 19. Pregame starts at 4 o’clock with game time at 7:00 p.m.

Schedule

Here's the broadcast schedule for 2022 - 2023. Games are subject to change.

Final Preseason Game on WOZI

The final preseason game is against the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada on Friday, August 26 - pregame at 5:00 p.m. and kick off at 8:15 p.m.

Regular Season Starts September 11, 2022

The regular season gets started on Sunday, September 11 when New England heads to Florida to play the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. with pregame at 10 a.m.

New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox Scheduling

Occasionally we have a Patriots game scheduled at the same time as a Red Sox game. That means we will broadcast the Patriots on our sister station, Q 96.1. We appreciate you listening to both stations. After the post game, we will return to our regularly scheduled broadcast.

