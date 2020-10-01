New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, October 4

New England is on the road against Kansas City, Sunday, October 4th. Pregame starts at 1:30 pm. Kick off is 4:25 pm. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS:

CHIEFS PREPARED FOR RUN-HEAVY PATRIOTS IN SUNDAY SHOWDOWN

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled over the years to stop the run, regardless of who was directing their defense, but they showed in last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens that they could rise to the challenge. They have another big one this weekend. The New England Patriots roll into Arrowhead Stadium behind new quarterback Cam Newton, himself a threat to run, and a backfield that just went roughshod over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. Sony Michel needed just nine carries to pile up 117 yards, Rex Burkhead reached the end zone three times and the Patriots totaled 250 yards rushing in the win.

