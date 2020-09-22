The Patriots vs The Raiders, Sunday, September 27th

New England heads to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, Sunday, September 27th. Pregame starts at 10:00 am. Kick off is 1:00 pm.

Listen to a special presentation of the game on Q 96.1. (Due to scheduling, the Red Sox will air on 101.9 The Rock at the same time. We'll broadcast this game on Q 96.1. The Q will return to its regular format right after the game.)

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS:

NFL Rallies Around Patriots' White after Father's Death

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots running back James White says he is having trouble processing the sudden death of his father, but is finding comfort in celebrating his son's first birthday. In an Instagram message, White posted side by side photos of himself as a child sitting on the lap of his father, Tyrone, and another of White holding his 1-year-old son, Xzavier. In the days since Tyrone White died in a car crash in Florida, White's teammates and scores of players around the NFL have offered condolences for White both publicly and on social media.

