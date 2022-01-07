Patriots vs Dolphins

If you remember way back to the beginning of the season, the New England Patriots played the Miami Dolphins on opening day. It didn’t go the Patriots way that day on September 12 with Miami winning a close one, 17-16.

Since then, the Patriots have really shown incredible improvements with a 10 and 6 record. That puts them right behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and just ahead of the Dolphins with an 8 and 8 record.

The Patriots take on Miami again, Sunday, January 9. We have all the exciting action on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI. Tune and hear the pregame at 1:30 p.m. as the teams are discussed and the players are analyzed. The game time and kickoff are set for 4:30 p.m.

Josh McDaniels

Every Patriots fan loves Josh McDaniels and remembers all the years watching him sit with Tom Brady on the sidelines to discuss the game and plays. They were magic together.

Now McDaniels spends time guiding Mac Jones through the challenges of the National Football League. With the playoffs looming just ahead, McDaniels discusses some of the angles the team will take to beat the Dolphins.

One of the other great posts on Twitter is the New England Patriots celebrating three seasons with scores of 50 points or more. Of course this refers to the big time upset on January 2 when New England just totally dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 50 to 10.

Make sure you join 101.9 The Rock for live Patriots coverage, Sunday, January 9.

