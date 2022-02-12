Oliver Leads Fort Kent To Win Over Hodgdon; Recap and Scoring

A shakeup in the standings

The final standings in Class C Girls North saw a shakeup after the game played between Fort Kent and Hodgdon on Thursday.

Earlier in the season Fort Kent travelled to Hodgdon and the Hawks came out with a 76-37 victory. Fort Kent was ready for the rematch and a win would greatly improve their spot in the standings heading into the post-season.

1st Quarter

The long bus trip did not phase the Hawks offense as they totaled 19 points in the first quarter, led by Anna Oliver's 9 points. Sadie Thompson hit (2) three-point field goals with Meghan Peters adding 2 points for the Hawks. Fort Kent was led by Lily Oliver's 7 points in the first quarter, with Julia Cyr adding 4 points and Larissa Daigle scored 2 points. Hodgdon took a 19-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Fort Kent's defense was able to stifle the Hawks offense in the second quarter holding them to 8 points. Anna Oliver scored 4 points with Thompson and Marissa Dow scoring 2 points apiece. Fort Kent was led by Lily Oliver's 6 points with Daigle adding 4 and Cyr scoring 3 points for the Warriors. Going into halftime the score was Hodgdon 27 Fort Kent 25.

3rd Quarter

Lily Werntgen caught fire in the third quarter for Fort Kent as she knocked down (4) three-point field goals. Lily Oliver added 5 more points to her total, with Hanna Lovely putting in 2 points for the Warriors. Hodgdon could not generate much on the offensive end in the third quarter, as Thompson made a three-point field goal and Meghan Peters scored 2 points. At the end of the third quarter Fort Kent had taken over and led 44-32.

4th Quarter

The Warriors delivered in front of the home crowd and closed out the Hawks in the fourth quarter. Lily Oliver scored 6 points in the quarter and finished with a game-high 23 points. Cyr and Lovely each added a free-throw for the Warriors, who finished the regular season with a 9-7 record. Marissa Dow made a three-point shot for the Hawks with Anna Oliver scoring 2 points, and finishing with a team-high of 15 points. Hodgdon finished with a record of 14-3. The final score Fort Kent 52 Hodgdon 39.

Hodgdon is the #5 seed in the Class C North tournament and Fort Kent will go in the #6 seed.