NMCC Celebrates 19 Practical Nursing Graduates

Nineteen new practical nursing graduates are one step closer to serving patients and families across northern Maine.

Northern Maine Community College recently celebrated the Class of 2026 Practical Nursing graduates during its annual pinning ceremony, recognizing the completion of their nursing education and their transition into the nursing profession.

The ceremony honored the work, commitment and preparation of graduates entering a field where care, skill and compassion are deeply needed.

Pinning Ceremony Marks Major Milestone

Andrew Gagnon, chair of the NMCC Nursing Department, welcomed graduates, families and friends to the ceremony.

NMCC President Doug Binsfeld and Angela R. Buck, vice president and dean of academic and student affairs, delivered opening remarks.

“These graduates have shown tremendous commitment throughout the Practical Nursing program, and this ceremony is an important recognition of everything they have accomplished,” Gagnon said. “They are entering a profession where their knowledge, skills and compassion are greatly needed, particularly in rural communities like ours.”

Jemelie McCorison, practical nursing faculty member, served as guest speaker.

Brooklyn Brewer of Houlton and Olivia Moody of Presque Isle represented the Class of 2026 as student speakers.

Allison Folsom, Practical Nursing coordinator, presented the graduates with their nursing pins. Following the presentation, members of the class recited the Practical Nurse Pledge.

The ceremony also included a slideshow highlighting the Class of 2026 and their experiences at NMCC.

Practical Nursing Class of 2026 Graduates

The 2026 Practical Nursing graduates are:

Gabriella Ayotte, Abigail Bard, Jillian Bell, Brooklyn Brewer, Paula Chasse, Paige Collins, Emma Crouse, Dany Ekofo, Taylor Fitzpatrick, Megan Fongemie, Danielle Jean, Sierra McAvoy, Alexis Michaud, Olivia Moody, Katherine Palmer, Brigitte Rioux, Cierra Seeley, Danielle Stranieri and Sophie Tibbetts.

Graduates Enter Needed Profession

The traditional pinning ceremony recognized the graduates’ completion of the Practical Nursing program and their transition from nursing students to members of the nursing profession.

For NMCC, the ceremony also highlighted the importance of preparing healthcare workers for rural communities across northern Maine.

Founded in 1961, Northern Maine Community College is a fully accredited, two-year public college in Presque Isle. NMCC offers more than 30 associate degree and certificate programs, available online and in person.

For More Information

For more information, contact:

Christine Nordlund Grillo

Director of Marketing and Communications

Northern Maine Community College

cgrillo@mainecc.edu

(207) 760-1122