Local: Vaccine Clinic has Openings for Those 70 and Older

Vaccine clinic scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 26, has openings for those 70 and older.

The Community COVID Vaccination Clinic that Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has scheduled for next Tuesday, February 26, still has openings for more than 100 people age 70 or older.

The clinic takes place from 8 am to 2 pm at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.

Get our free mobile app

Hospital officials are trying to ensure that eligible community members know that openings are still available.

Those 70 or over can either sign up online at covid.northernlighthealth.org or by calling the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 1-800-439-1789.