Matt Grillo is the New Dean of Students at NMCC

Matt Grillo is the new dean of students at Northern Maine Community College. Grillo has been with the Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone for the last 10 years working in different administrative roles, most recently as dean of students. Dr. William Egeler was the dean of students at NMCC for 40 years. He announced his retirement after the Spring semester.

Grillo said “NMCC represents the future of education.” He said he applied for the position because NMCC has “the combination of the trades and technology, and seeing the modernization of education and our workforce is incredibly appealing to me. It’s what our world and community needs, and it resonates with my background, coming from a small town that relies on skilled trades and accessible education.”

Matt Grillo went to the University of Maine at Presque Isle, starting his courses in 1998, and earning a bachelor’s degree in educational studies. Aroostook County appealed to him with its abundance of nature. His master’s degree in education came from the University of Maine in Farmington.

He is from central Maine in Garland, but calls the County home. He grew up hunting, fishing and exploring the great outdoors. Some of those adventures include canoeing the Allagash six times and climbing Mt. Katahdin over 20 times - sometimes during the winter months.

Grillo said his goal as dean of students is to learn more about NMCC’s role in the community. He said, “I hope to bring my personal passion as well. MSSM became a home for me. I see tremendous opportunity merging my professional experiences with the College. I’d like to turn NMCC into my next home.”

NMCC President Tim Crowley said “Matt can light up a room, and also relate on a personal level. We think that’s a good match for our students, many of whom are non-traditional and need that direct engagement. We’re thrilled to have him on board and are excited about what’s to come.” Crowley added, “The NMCC community is very excited to have Mr. Grillo join the College, and we believe his experience, outlook, and vision complement the work we’ve been doing and plan to continue in the future.”

The role of dean includes many functions involving financial aid, student affairs, counseling and admissions, among many other responsibilities. The NMCC dean of students works closely with the Maine Community College System.

Visit nmcc.edu for more info.