NMCC Releases Fall 2021 Schedule

This week NMCC opened online enrollment for the fall 2021 semester and course offerings show a return to normalcy in addition to improved flexibility learned through the past year’s experience.

“Higher education is one of our nation’s most reliable avenues of upward mobility, and it’s also a tool for personal and professional growth,” said NMCC President Timothy Crowley. “Over the past 60 years we’ve learned how to support many aspects of a student’s life—beyond the classroom experience—and some of these elements are what our students and community are seeking most right now after more than a year facing social restrictions.”

Students can expect in-person classes, student clubs, intramural sports, on-campus housing, a robust esports season, newly-remodeled dining facilities, a fully operational wellness center and new gymnasium, and everything promised from a traditional college experience. However, student surveys have shown that some individuals benefitted from the flexibility of increased online and hybrid courses—including parents and non-traditional students with jobs—so the most popular online options will continue to be offered.

“This past year allowed us to take full advantage of some learning technologies we’ve been implementing over the past decade,” said Academic Dean Angela Buck. “We’ve gained some critical insights during this past year, and we intend to carry some things forward. Our school’s vision is to ‘transform lives through education,’ and if more flexible online options make that possible, then we’ll readily adapt.”

“We’ve proved our commitment to student health and safety at each point throughout this past year,” said NMCC President Timothy Crowley. “And we’re confident this community knows that whatever happens next fall, we’ll respond accordingly. There are many factors beyond our control, but at this point we’re planning and preparing for what we think is a very possible outcome, which is that we’ll be able to deliver the full college experience our students deserve.”

“Hopeful signs such as Maine’s clear vaccination rollout plan gives us confidence in planning expanded in-person instruction,” Maine Community College System President David Daigler said in a press release last week. “Many students say they prefer taking classes on campus, and businesses are desperate for graduates of our programs.”

“Maine’s community colleges are essential to preparing people with the skills they need for the jobs they want, and for Maine to build a strong, sustainable recovery,” Daigler continued. “Throughout history, education has been the cornerstone for transforming our economy after every major disruption.”

“We’re very excited to see indications that our community health is headed in a positive direction and we will continue to follow Maine CDC guidelines,” said President Crowley.

To view NMCC’s fall 2021 course offerings visit nmcc.edu or contact admissions at (207) 768-2785 to speak with an admissions counselor.