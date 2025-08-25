NMCC Foundation Raises Over $19,500 at Annual TD Bank Golf Tournament

The Northern Maine Community College Foundation celebrated another successful year of community support, raising more than $19,500 at its annual TD Bank Golf Tournament on August 14 at the Presque Isle Country Club.

Now in its 18th year, the tournament has become a signature fundraising event for NMCC, bringing together local businesses, community members, and generous supporters—all rallying around a shared mission: helping students succeed. This year, 23 teams and 92 players teed off in a day filled with friendly competition, camaraderie, and purpose.

“This tournament reflects the power of community support and what we can achieve together,” said Nicole Cote, Executive Director of the NMCC Foundation. “Every sponsor, player, and donor is helping our students achieve their goals and build brighter futures.”

Highlights of the day included standout performances by the Town Square Media team—Jon Ouellette, Spencer King, Todd Newlands, and Adam Kingsbury—who claimed the overall low gross title. The low net winning team featured Ryan Cote, Dawson Jandreau, Madelyn Cote, and Carsen Richards. Specialty winners included Anne Whalen (ladies’ long drive), Kyle Grooms (men’s long drive), Madison Sotomeyer (ladies’ closest to the pin), and Spencer McDuffie (men’s closest to the pin).

The real victory, however, is the lasting impact the tournament has on NMCC students. Each year, the Foundation awards over $100,000 in scholarships, removing barriers and expanding access to education. The funds raised directly support these scholarships, ensuring that more students can pursue their career goals right here in northern Maine.

The NMCC Foundation extends its gratitude to TD Bank, all sponsors, volunteers, and the Presque Isle Country Club for helping make the tournament possible. Community members can continue to support student success through scholarships and other giving opportunities by visiting NMCC’s Foundation online or contacting Executive Director Nicole Cote at 207-768-2809.

August 22, 2025

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Northern Maine Community College Foundation raised over $19,500 from its annual TD Bank Golf Tournament, held Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Presque Isle Country Club.

The 2025 tournament brought together 23 teams and 92 players for a memorable day of friendly competition and community spirit, all in support of NMCC students. Over its 18-year history, the event has made a direct and lasting impact on students’ lives through the proceeds it generates. This year’s fundraising results continued their upward trend, thanks to the unwavering support of local businesses, generous individuals, and an ongoing partnership with TD Bank.

"This tournament reflects the power of community support and what we can achieve together," said NMCC Foundation Executive Director Nicole Cote. "We’re deeply grateful to everyone who contributed. Your support is not only appreciated, but also essential to helping our students succeed."

Top honors went to the Town Square Media team, consisting of Jon Ouellette, Spencer King, Todd Newlands and Adam Kingsbury, who claimed the overall low gross title. The top low net winning team included Ryan Cote, Dawson Jandreau, Madelyn Cote and Carsen Richards.

Specialty winners included Anne Whalen, ladies’ long drive; Kyle Grooms, men’s long drive; Madison Sotomeyer, ladies’ closest to the pin; and Spencer McDuffie, men’s closest to the pin.

The NMCC Foundation plays a vital role in advancing Northern Maine Community College’s mission of transforming lives through education. Proceeds from the annual golf tournament directly support student scholarships and other initiatives that expand access to high-quality, career-focused education.

Each year, the Foundation awards an average of over $100,000 in scholarships to students, helping them pursue their educational and career goals. Every contribution, whether through tournament participation, sponsorship, or individual giving, strengthens these opportunities and makes a lasting impact on students’ futures and our community.

Community members who wish to support the Foundation can explore giving opportunities at every level. Donations may be made online or by contacting Foundation Executive Director Nicole Cote at ncote1@maincc.edu or 207-768-2809.

The NMCC Foundation extends its sincere thanks to all sponsors, players, volunteers and the Presque Isle Country Club for hosting another successful event.

Founded in 1961, Northern Maine Community College (NMCC) is a fully accredited, two-year public college in Presque Isle, Maine. Dedicated to excellence in education, NMCC offers more than 30 innovative associate degree and certificate programs, available both online and in person. As one of seven colleges in the Maine Community College System, NMCC provides students with high-quality, career-focused learning opportunities in a supportive environment.

For more information about how the NMCC Foundation supports NMCC's Students, visit https://www.nmcc.edu/beyond-nmcc/supportnmcc/.