NMCC to Host Virtual Commencement May 8th 

Northern Maine Community College will premiere its 56th annual commencement ceremony on Facebook and YouTube Saturday, May 8th at 10am to celebrate this year’s graduating class.

The ceremony features speeches by NMCC Student of the Year Caleb McManus, retiring Dean of Students Dr. William Egeler, Maine Community College President David Daigler and more. The event will include traditional graduation elements such as Pomp & Circumstance, bagpipes, a benediction from Reverend Bud Fancy, and a slideshow of student life.

Dean of Students Dr. William Egeler will read each graduate’s name while the corresponding student’s photo and field of study appear on screen. All community members are invited to tune into the premiere and use the chat features to celebrate the graduates. Last year’s commencement reached over 18,000 viewers on YouTube and 11,000 on Facebook.

This year 175 students will graduate from 25 programs receiving associate’s degrees and professional certificates. While many students are from Aroostook County, others are from throughout Maine, New Brunswick, and New England states including Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“While we hope this is the last time we’re required to hold our commencement virtually, the NMCC Graduation Committee has put tremendous effort toward ensuring this year’s event honors our graduates and reflects their dedication,” said NMCC President Timothy Crowley. “We hope friends, family, and community members take advantage of the virtual event and help recognize these students for their hard work and success. NMCC will always remember how tenacious, flexible, and committed this particular class of students has been.”

To attend the virtual event and receive notifications regarding any changes, find NMCC on Facebook or YouTube and like the “2021 Virtual Commencement” video or event on the institution’s page. If you have any questions leading up to the event, send the College a message over social media or call 207-768-2785.