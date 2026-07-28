TD Bank Golf Tournament Raises More Than $24K for NMCC Students

More than $24,400 was raised for Northern Maine Community College students during a summer tradition at the Presque Isle Country Club.

The Northern Maine Community College Foundation hosted the 19th Annual TD Bank Golf Tournament on July 16, bringing together 21 teams and 83 players for a day of golf, community support and student-focused fundraising.

Proceeds from the tournament support student scholarships and Foundation initiatives that help expand educational and workforce opportunities through NMCC.

Nearly $359K Raised Since Tournament Began

The annual tournament has now generated nearly $359,000 since it began, supporting the NMCC Foundation’s work to help students access education, training and career pathways in northern Maine.

This year’s tournament was made possible through the support of TD Bank, more than 45 additional sponsors, golfers, volunteers and community partners.

TD Bank has served as the tournament’s title sponsor since 2006, continuing a long-running commitment to NMCC and its students.

Nicole Cote, executive director of the NMCC Foundation, said the Foundation is grateful for the continued support behind the tournament.

“The continued support of our community allows us to provide valuable resources and opportunities that help NMCC students succeed,” Cote said.

Tournament Winners Announced

Ryan Bushey, Matt Henderson, Jeremy York and Brennan Brewer captured the first gross title.

The first net team included Gregg Collins, Joe Clukey, Todd Pelletier and Matt Pelletier.

Second net honors went to Craig Staples, Kasey Brewer, Sam Clukey and Sam Clockedile.

Third net honors went to Shawn Lahey, Tony Lahey, Michelle Willette and Graham Berry.

Specialty Award Winners

Women’s Long Drive: Madison Sotomayor

Men’s Long Drive: Drew Sotomayor

Women’s Closest to the Pin: Kiely McCann

Men’s Closest to the Pin: Brennan Brewer

Supporting NMCC Students

The NMCC Foundation advances the mission of Northern Maine Community College by inspiring philanthropy, stewarding resources and expanding access to education and workforce opportunities.

Through support from donors, businesses, alumni and community partners, the Foundation helps students pursue their educational goals while supporting the development of a skilled workforce for northern Maine.

Founded in 1961, Northern Maine Community College is a fully accredited, two-year public college in Presque Isle. NMCC offers more than 30 associate degree and certificate programs, available online and in person.

For More Information

For more information, contact:

Christine Nordlund Grillo

Director of Marketing & Communications

Northern Maine Community College

cgrillo@mainecc.edu

(207) 760-1122