New England Patriots Plane Flew to China to Retrieve 1.2 Million Face Masks For Our Healthcare Workers

Team work makes the dream work! Thanks to the Governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker and New England Patriots Owner, Robert Kraft, we will have 1.2 million N95 face masks for our healthcare workers! The New England Patriots Boeing 767 flew from Logan Airport to China this morning to retrieve the masks and is now on its way back.

According to etonline, no one on board left the plane for the three hour stop and loading process. This allowed them to be able to fly back without quarantining in China for two weeks. The news site states that the original order was for 1.7 million but only 1.2 million could fit on the plane so the rest will be shipped to Massachusetts separately. Kraft and Baker agreed that we will send 300,000 masks to New York in hopes to help healthcare workers there.

The plane is scheduled to land at Logan Airport this afternoon where Governor Baker and Robert Kraft will be awaiting it's arrival.