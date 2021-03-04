Mars Hill Man Sustains Minor Injuries in Tractor Trailer Crash

Police said two men were injured after two tractor trailers crashed Wednesday on the Interstate near mile 154 southbound in Palmyra,.

A tractor trailer driven by 34-year-old Metho Nelson of New York, NY struck another tractor trailer truck driven by 63-year-old Stewart Hallett of Mars Hill, Maine. Police said both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Both tractor trailers require removal by heavy wreckers. I-95 was down to one lane in the area. Maine Department of Transportation posted signs advising drivers of lane closures .

Officials asked drivers to use caution going through the area at mile 154 southbound. Crews remained on scene overnight to remove both vehicles safely.

Maine State Troopers - Troop C responded to the accident.

If you witnessed the crash, police are asking you to contact Trooper Garret Booth of the Maine State Police Troop. Call 207-624-7076 x9 if you have any information.