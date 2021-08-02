Mars Hill Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

A 26-year-old Mars Hill, Maine man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The announcement of the guilty plea was sent down by Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

Court records show that Josh Cook from Mars Hill and members of the conspiracy traveled to Mexico and other southern states to obtain meth for sale in Aroostook County, as well as other areas of central and northern Maine.

Cook’s guilty plea comes with him facing up to 20 years in prison. He also could get a fine of up to $1 million. In terms of supervised leave, Cook could get up to 3 years and a lifetime.

Before sentencing, the U.S. Probation Office will do an investigation. When that is completed, Cook will be sentenced by a federal district judge who will consider U.S. sentencing guidelines and additional statutory factors.

Multiple agencies worked on the case including state and local entities as well as the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration were also part of it.

Cook’s prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation (also known as OCDETF). Part of their goals are to identify, disrupt and dismantle drug traffickers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations.

