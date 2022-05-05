Tractor Trailer Crash Caused by “Sneezing Fit” in Masardis, Maine
Tractor Trailer Carrying Logs Crashes
A 44-year-old man suffered minor injuries after his tractor trailer went off the roadway Thursday around 11:30 a.m. on Masardis Road in Masardis, Maine.
Crashed into Logs Being Stored
The Maine State Police are investigating the crash. Officials said Matthew Carmichael from Winslow, Maine was traveling southbound when he went off the right side of Masardis Road, and struck logs being stored at the Daaquam Mill.
Driver said He had a :"Sneezing Fit"
According to police, Carmichael said he had a “sneezing fit” when he lost control of his 2018 Western Star Tractor with Log Trailer.
The trailer he was hauling was loaded with cedar logs. The truck was removed by Bernier’s Towing.
Minor Injuries Reported
Masardis Fire and Ambulance checked out Charmichael on the scene. He sustained minor injuries.
Ongoing Investigation
State Police are investigating the crash. No additional information has been released.
News Updates
Look for updates on this news story when more details are made available and released to the media and public. Download the app for free to receive breaking news alerts when it happens. You can also get quick access to the articles and share it on social media. Listen for live newscasts on weekday mornings, 12 p.m. noon and at 5 p.m.