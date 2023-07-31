Driver Suffers Serious Injuries in Maine Tractor-Trailer Crash

A 71-year-old man had serious injuries following a tractor trailer crash Friday morning on Dover Road in Charlestown.

Police: Medical Event Before Accident

The Maine State Police said the driver, Paul Jackson of Dover Foxcroft may have had “a medical event before going off the road.”

Witnesses: Driver Did Not Use Brakes

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said people who saw the crash told Troopers that “the driver of the tractor-trailer drove off the road without ever touching the brakes.”

Serious But Non-Life Threatening Injuries

Jackson was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Ongoing Investigation and App Download

The investigation remains under investigation. Updates will be posted to social media when the Maine State Police release more information.

