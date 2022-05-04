A loaded tractor-trailer that overturned as it was pulling onto Route 2 in Smyrna Wednesday afternoon forced the closure of the road for over 1 ½ hours.

Maine State Police say 43-year-old Harry Howe of Lincoln was preparing to deliver a load of lumber to Kauffman Metals in Smyrna around 1:30 p.m. Howe was exiting a driveway with his loaded flatbed tractor trailer and attempted to turn left onto Route 2, according to Corporal Dennis Quint.

The driveway was narrow and the trailer went into a steep ditch, causing it to overturn. Howe was wearing his seat belt and no one was injured in the crash, Quint said.

Westerdahl’s Towing of Littleton responded and partially unloaded the trailer and put the rig back on its wheels. The truck was then towed out of the ditch and back to Westerdahl’s shop.

State Police say Route 2 in Smyrna was closed for about 90 minutes while the tractor trailer and debris were removed from the roadway.

Trooper Ryan Kilcollins of Troop F was the investigating officer at the scene. Maine State Police say the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Howe is owner and operator of Howe Transport, Inc., based in Lincoln.

