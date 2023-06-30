Tractor-Trailer Crashes into Home on Main Street in Dixfield

A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in Dixfield on Monday morning after losing control on Maine Street.

Tractor-trailer Crashed into House

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the truck, 49-year-old, Michael Osodo, from Washington “turned a corner and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road and crash into a house.” The crash happened around 5:40 am as the semi was traveling northbound.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office Oxford County Sheriff's Office loading...

No One in the Home Hurt; Driver Transported to the Hospital

The residents of the home were not injured or harmed, said the Sheriff's Office. Osodo was taken to the Rumford Hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Monticello Man Arrested for Murder of Missing Woman

Crash Investigation Ongoing

The crash is being investigated by the Maine State Police commercial vehicle enforcement unit and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple Agencies Assisting

Assisting at the scene were Oxford County Deputies, Mexico Police, Maine State Police, Medcare, Dixfield Fire, Rumford Fire, and Peru Fire.

Get our free mobile app

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]