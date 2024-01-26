Tractor Trailer from Houlton Crashed to Avoid Wrong-Way Driver

A tractor trailer from Houlton crashed on I-95 Thursday when the driver swerved to miss a wrong-way driver near Fairfield.

Tractor Trailer from Houlton Crashed

The tractor trailer was hauling potatoes for River View Transport in Houlton. The incident happened around 12:21 pm close to mile marker 131 in the southbound lanes.

Pickup Truck Traveling Wrong-Way on I-95

The Maine State Police received 911 calls related to a 2019 Chevy Silverado going north in the southbound lanes.

Tractor Trailer Crashed to Avoid Wrong-Way Driver

“The tractor trailer was traveling southbound in the passing lane when the driver saw the white pickup truck diving towards him in the passing lane the wrong way. The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to avoid the truck. He slammed on his brakes and swerved to the left which caused the tractor-trailer to roll over in the median,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Pickup Truck Stopped by Police

The driver in the pickup truck continued on I-95 until exiting the Interstate at mile marker 133. The Clinton Police Department stopped the vehicle without incident near the Purple Cow on Route 201.

Driver Charged

Police charged 71-year-old Randolph Gerry from Winslow with Driving to Endanger and Operating the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway. He was issued a summons with a court date.

Police: No Signs of Impairment or Medical Condition

“Officers say Gerry did not show any indications of impairment and there are no known medical conditions at this time. The incident remains under investigation,” said Moss.

Part of I-95 Closed

The passing lane was closed on I-95 near mile marker 131. Crews worked to unload the potatoes and upright the truck.

