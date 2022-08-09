Mars Hill Homecoming Days & Several Community Events This Weekend

What are we going to do this weekend?

The Mars Hill Homecoming days will run this weekend through Sunday evening with events, activities, and meals for the entire family. The parade on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. is typically a highlight during the homecoming days. Main Street through Mars Hill will be closed to traffic from 2:00 – 3:00 pm so plan accordingly.

You can go from the 1950's through the 1990's in one night

A 50's and 60's car-hop style dinner on Friday evening will be followed by a concert and dance with local stars, Wally and The Virginian playing from 7-10. The full schedule of activities for Mars Hill Homecoming Days can be found on this website, or on the Homecoming Days Facebook page.

Mars Hill won't be the only town with events this weekend

The Mars Hill Homecoming Days are just one of the many community events taking place in northern Maine and New Brunswick this weekend. Caribou Cares About Kids will take place this weekend as well as the Patten Pioneer Days and an open house at Loring. It's safe to say that if you want to do something as a family this weekend, you have a ton of choices. There truly will be something for everyone.