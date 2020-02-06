Man & Dog Died after Truck Falls Through Ice

The Maine Warden Service says an Orland man and his dog are dead after a pick-up truck plunged through the ice on Alamoosook Lake in Orland Wednesday evening.

Someone called 911 after they heard a man yelling for help. That person tried to rescue the man but went through the ice as well. They were able to get out of the lake safely.

Wardens say Emergency responders found 63-year-old Brian Wardwell unresponsive in about 10 feet of water.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The man's dog also perished.

Wardens don't know why Wardwell was driving on the ice.