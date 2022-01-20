Maine Scores 6th in Nation in SAT Test Survey

Maine has pretty smart people, right?

Especially when it comes to ‘smarts’ to get things done. If something is broken, I’d want a Mainer to fix it. If something needs to be invented to make something more simple to do, again my money is on a Mainer.

And when it comes to SATs, again be proud to be a Mainer.

Get our free mobile app

The SAT test was given to people all across America.

Not just to those looking to go to college, but as a survey nationwide it was given to people from all walks of life.

In that survey, Maine came in with the 6th highest scores.

Here’s the test.

Gotta love multiple choices, and 2 of the 4 answers were instant no ways. Then just like back in High School, if it’s down to two answers, that’s a 50/50 chance. Right?

A couple of questions, I got:

If x + 6 = 9, then 3x + 1 = ?

X is 3, do the multiplication first for 9, plus 1 is 10.

Easy Peasey.

Next, What does ‘burgeon’ mean?

A) To rapidly shrink

B) To become tired

C) To make

D) To rapidly expand.

Immediately, I threw out B & C. And not that burgeon is a word used in daily speech, I got it correct. (while looking at my burgeoning waistline.)

Going 5 for 5, I stopped while I was ahead. Before there was too much guessing going on.

After all, I didn’t want to lower the average for the entire state. Sixth out of 50 is a very lofty place to be. Be proud Maine.

Bonus question not on the test, did you know when the SATs began in 1926 what they were originally used to determine? They were used to recruit for the Army.