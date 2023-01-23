Maine ‘Nonresident Free Snowmobile Weekend’ Set for March

Maine &#8216;Nonresident Free Snowmobile Weekend&#8217; Set for March

Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash

Nonresident snowmobilers can sling some snow for free for one weekend in March. Plus, Mainer's with registered sleds can also adventure into New Hampshire for free.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has designated March 3-5 as a free snowmobile weekend in Maine. On these days only, a non-resident can ride the thousands of miles of trails throughout the state without having to purchase a Maine snowmobile registration. All sleds must have valid registration from another state or province.

The weekend is designed to introduce more snow sledders to Maine's vast system of snowmobile trails. The state has more than 14,000 miles of interconnected, groomed and marked trails. Riders are reminded to stay on marked routes, as 95% of these trails are on private land.

The free weekend coincides with New Hampshire's free snowmobile weekend. As is in Maine, the weekend of March 3-5, sleds with valid registration from another state or Canadian province do not need to obtain a New Hampshire registration while operating in New Hampshire.

Free snowmobiling weekends are busy days on the trails throughout the state. Sledders are reminded to ride with caution at all times. All snowmobilers are encouraged to read through the Maine Snowmobile Quick Reference Guide.

If you need to register your snowmobile, you can do so online. Registration fees provide funding to build and maintain the Maine trail system, and help support snowmobile clubs and volunteers who work to maintain trails.

