Maine Likely to Add another Area Code

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A public commission examining whether Maine needs to add a new area code says it likely does.

The beloved 207 area code is “exhausted,” meaning there are not enough available numbers to meet expected demand.

But Maine's Public Utilities Commission also found that only 37% of numbers with a 207 area code were in use.

The investigation is asking telecommunications companies to provide information about unused 207 numbers they hold. But the commission also expects that a new area code is the most likely option for Maine.