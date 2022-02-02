JV Girls Basketball Houlton over Presque Isle 46-34; Pictures
The JV Game
The JV Game between Presque Isle and Houlton on February 2, 2022 was a close game for the first 3 quarters.
The Houlton Shires were able to pull away in the fourth quarter and close out the hometown Wildcats. Houlton won by a final score of 46-34. Enjoy images from the game below.
Houlton at Presque Isle JV Girls Game 2-2-22
Images from the Houlton at Presque Isle JV girls game on February 2, 2022
