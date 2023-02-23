There’s Less Than A Week Left To Take Down Squirrels with Falcons In Maine

It seems like you can hunt just about everything in Maine.

When you look at the state of Maine website, and look at all the different hunting seasons, the first question that typically pops into my mind is, why would anyone want to hunt that? Like, who actively hunts possums? Sure, maybe you want to dispatch one that's ruining your property, but beyond that, what purpose would it serve?

Game animals, birds, even bears... I get it. But I'd think shooting nuisance animals would just be a year round thing. I love the idea of bowhunting, because I think it levels the playing field a bit between you and the animal. But there's one season about to wrap up that requires no firearms or bows of any kind.

Right now is the end of the season for squirrel hunting with falcons.

Ok, so I didn't even know falconry was much of a thing in Maine. Certainly not enough to have it's own season. And it seems limited to gray squirrels. Obviously, you're not going to take down a moose with a falcon, but what about raccoons, skunks, and possums? Of course, I could be completely overestimating the size of a hunting falcon.

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash loading...

If you're a squirrel-hunting-with-falcons-enthusiast, you'd best get off your booty and get outside, because that season ends on the 28th of this month. So you really only have about 5 days left to bag your limit of 8 squirrels. You can take 4 a day, but no more than 8 by the time you're done for the year.

Photo by Steve Harvey on Unsplash Photo by Steve Harvey on Unsplash loading...

I'd love to know what the stats are for the number of squirrel hunters that are out there taking those little rodents down with vicious raptors. But it seems to be enough of a thing that there's a season for it. Plus, think of all the places the falcons could give chase that you couldn't. It sounds pretty cool if you ask me. Or, you could just be like my brother-in-law, and shoot squirrels with a pellet gun from the toilet. There's no end to that season!

There's gotta be some towns we left out...

Some of the Stinkiest Towns in Maine According to Mainers Mainers were asked what towns they thought were the stinkiest, and here were some of the responses.

20 Hilarious Things Mainers Joke Should Be Put on the New State License Plate A new license place has been proposed in Maine and it's sparked some controversy. Here are 20 options Mainers think are better much better ideas for a new Maine license plate design.