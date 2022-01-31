Houlton Sweeps Panthers in Mars Hill; Girls’ Recap and Scoring

One last January game

As January winds down and we get ready for February, a month in which we will see the return of the Maine High School Basketball tournament, teams are jockeying for position and heal points. Monday night the girls' and boys' teams from Houlton traveled to Mars Hill to take on Central Aroostook.

The girl's game was played first and featured the 4-4 Shires from Houlton, taking on the 9-4 Panthers of Central Aroostook.

1st Quarter

Houlton came out of the gates strong with 4 players scoring in the opening quarter. Gabby Gentle led the way with 6 points, Mia Henderson scoring 4 points, with Drew Warman and Emma Swallow each scoring one point. Central Aroostook's 7 points were all scored by Abby Haines. Houlton led 12-7 after the first quarter.

Abigail Haines Central Aroostook Abigail Haines Central Aroostook loading...

2nd Quarter

The second quarter played out very similar to the first quarter, in which Haines scored all 6 of Central Aroostook's points. Houlton was led by Olivia Henders and Warman scoring 5 points apiece. Swallow scored 4 points with Mia Henderson adding one point, as the Shires took at 26-13 lead into halftime.

Get our free mobile app

3rd Quarter

Houlton continued to control play on both ends of the floor and knocked down (3) three-point field goals as a team in the third quarter. Warman made (2) of the three-point shots and led the Shires with 6 points in the quarter. Amelia Calllnan scored 3 points with Olivia Henderson adding 2 points, and Swallow made one free-throw. For Central Aroostook, Haines and Izabel Pryor each made a three-point shot, and Rylee Pierce scored 3 points in the quarter as well. After three quarters of play Houlton had a 39-22 lead.

4th Quarter

Mia Henderson put in 11 points in the fourth quarter for Houlton as they closed out Central Aroostook in the fourth quarter. Gentle scored 4 points as Kaitlyn Kenney scored 3 points, and Warman put 2 more points on her total. For Houlton Mia Henderson and Warman both finished with 15 points. Gabby Gentle scored 9 with Swallow and Olivia Henderson both ending with 7 points. Abby Haines scored 11 of Central Aroostook's 13 fourth quarter points. Haines scored 27 of the Panthers 35 points on the night. Kira Fitzherbert scored the remaining 2 points for the Panthers. Houlton won by a score of 59-35.

Up Next

Houlton moves to 5-4 on the season and will play Orono on Wednesday night. Central Aroostook is now 9-5 and will travel to Fort Kent on Saturday to take on the Warriors.

Presque Isle @ Houlton Girls Varsity 1-19-22 Images from the girls varsity basketball game between Presque isle and Houlton