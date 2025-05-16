We are happy to announce that our Spring Week Two Athlete of the Week is Amelia Matwyko Houlton GHCA! Amelia had five hits driving in a total of seven runs and pitched GHCA to two wins this past week!

Join us in congratulating Amelia on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. She joins Olivia Edgecomb of Presque Isle as the Spring season's winners!

Voting took place from May 12th through May 15th.

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes in our community, like Olivia and Ameila.

Spring Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations are LIVE! Click HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!