All-County Thursday gave us four tournament games in Bangor, and three County teams are moving on.

Three County teams advanced on All-County Thursday in Bangor

101.9 The Rock starts on-air tournament coverage Saturday with five games

Results, stat leaders, and photos will be posted after each County broadcast

Top-seed Wisdom Lady Pioneers opened the day with a 65-14 win over Easton Lady Bears as Ava Lerman scored 40 points. Full Recap and Gallery [HERE]

In the boys matchup, Easton Bears advanced with an 83-35 win over Wisdom Pioneers behind a season-high 42 points from Mason Pelletier in three quarters. Full Recap and Gallery [HERE]

In the late girls game, the Katahdin Lady Cougars took care of Van Buren Lady Crusaders 48-23, led by Polly Cullen with 15 points and Ayanna Lester with 13 points.Full Recap and Gallery [HERE]

Then the Katahdin Cougars closed the all-County slate with a 54-42 win over Van Buren Crusaders, powered by Calvin Richardson with 26 points and Bryten Hartsgrove with 18 points.Full recap and Gallery [HERE]

Tournament coverage starts on air tomorrow on 101.9 The Rock

We begin our on-air tournament schedule tomorrow with five games, and you can listen three ways: on air, online at 1019therock.com, or on your smart speaker. Just say, Play 101.9 The Rock.

Get our free mobile app

Morning session, Class D quarterfinals

9:00 AM : Fort Fairfield Tigers vs Woodland Dragons

10:30 AM : Madawaska Owls vs Penobscot Valley Howlers

12:00 PM: Central Aroostook Lady Panthers vs Woodland Lady Dragons

Afternoon session

5:30 PM : Presque Isle Wildcats vs Cony Rams

7:00 PM: Presque Isle Lady Wildcats vs Hermon Lady Hawks

We will have all results, stat leaders, and photos posted after each County team game, and something new this tournament (you'll have to check out the recaps as they come in)

Read More:

🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: Winter Week Ten Athlete of the Week nominations are live! Nominate and vote for student-athletes across the County >> [LINK]

County Athletes named to the McDonald's All-Star Team, read about who made the team >> [HERE]

Read about local County schools and their past tournament results, and some records that may shock you HERE>> [HERE]

Keep the scoreboard going: