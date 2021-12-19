Hermon @ Caribou Girls Basketball Scoring and Recap

Caribou High School was busy on Saturday afternoon, highlighted by varsity basketball action between the boys' and girls' teams from Hermon and Caribou. Both Vikings teams were looking for their first win of the season.

The Hermon Hawks girls' team is considered a top contender in Class B Girls Northern region, and came to Caribou with three convincing wins over Waterville, Orono, and Old Town. Caribou starts multiple freshmen and the early season schedule for Coach Brown's young team, is a daunting task.

1st Quarter

Maddie Lebel scored 5 points, of Hermon's 12 points in the first quarter. Elizabeth Wyman had 4 points and Sydney Gallop added three points for the Hawks. Selena Savage and Ashlynn Bouchard each knocked down a three-point field goal for the Vikings.

2nd Quarter

Hermon got another 6 points from Lebel in the second, and 4 more points from Wyman. Megan Tracy added 3 points and the Hawks took a 30-19 lead into halftime. Savage and Bouchard once again nailed one three-point shot each. Abby Leahy scored 4 points for Caribou in the second.

3rd Quarter

Maddie Lebel took over the game, scoring 11 points in the third quarter. She knocked down two deep three-point shots and the Vikings struggled to slow her down. Leahy and Mia Theriault each made a three for Caribou, and they trailed Hermon 51-30 at the end of the third.

Wyman scored 4 points for Hermon and the Hawks were able to put the Vikings away on Saturday. Hermon had field goals by Faith Coombs, Allie Cameron, and Lebel. Maddie Deprey had 4 points to lead the Vikings fourth quarter efforts. Hermon won by a final score of 64-39. Maddie Lebel scored a game high 24 points, and Elizabeth Wyman finished with 15 for Hermon. Selena Savage scored 11 points for Caribou, and Ashlyn Bouchard and Maddie Deprey each scored 8 points.

Caribou falls to 0-3, and next on their schedule is MDI. Hermon will take their 4-0 record to Bucksport on Wednesday.