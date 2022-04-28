And that includes the birthplace of Patrick Dempsey.

We asked Mainers, what is a must-go-to town or city in Maine this summer. Maine is a very large state, so hitting all the beauty in one visit is not possible, but these 25 places were deemed 'don't miss' destinations. You'll notice some obvious favorites like Bar Harbor, Old Orchard Beach, and Ogunquit. No need to tell tourists about those places. Try to go as a Mainer and you'll be stuck in traffic at either of these popular places. But Mainers also mentioned some off-the-beaten-path places that don't get enough respect, like Lewiston.

I know, I know...but Lewiston doesn't get enough respect and love. It's Maine's second-largest city and there are plenty of things to do, see and eat. Plus, bonus - it's the birthplace of our very own Patrick Dempsey!

Or go to Bucksport. Bucksport? Yes! It's home to Fort Knox a serious tourist destination, but it's a got a gorgeous downtown setting on the Penobscot River.

I've been to 19 of the 25 cities and towns below. Uh oh. Seems like I have some areas I need to up my tourist game. It's one of my favorite things to do is be a tourist in my own home state. We are so lucky to call Maine home. Not convinced of that? Ask anyone who is trying to buy their way into the state right now! We've got it all - mountains, beaches, oceans, lakes, rivers, cities, and everything in between! And you might just get lucky and see Patrick Dempsey!

Here Are 25 Beautiful Maine Cities, Towns That You Have to Visit in the Summer What are the most beautiful towns and cities to visit in Maine during the summertime? These are what Mainers think: