Have You Tried This Cool Way of Getting Around Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park?

It's GEM, Global Electric Motorcar and it's super fun!

If you are gonna be in one of the most popular areas in the country, you might as well treat the environment well and have a little fun. Acadia GEM started as an idea for a fun way to explore Acadia National Park in a smaller, easier to maneuver vehicle. Plus, it's nice to fit into a smaller parking spot in Bar Harbor and be able to navigate your way through busy summer streets.

Plus it's cool. Acadia had been looking for the perfect vehicle. More than a golf cart, less than an actual car. They found something from Polaris called the GEM (Global Electric Motorcar). It's a completely electric vehicle that will hold a charge that will last you all day and is rated for roads that are 35MPH or under (which will accommodate Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park).

To see the rates I went online and looked at what a Saturday in mid-June would run. It appears that the two-seater is the most expensive with a 4-hour rental at $275 and a week would run ya $1575! However, the six-seater had more rental options like 2 hours for only $125 and one week at $950. I suppose if you are going to rent a car, this seems easier. And yes, it's even fun in the rain. Since it's Maine, it rains on your vacation a lot and this way you can still sightsee Acadia and Bar Harbor.

If you've got family or friends and you are all heading up to Acadia and Bar Harbor, might be worth checking this out. It's like a fancy schmancy golf cart!