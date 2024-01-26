Spotting the Same Car Everywhere in Maine? You’re Not Alone!
Believe it or not, not everyone in our Pine Tree State is driving a Nissan Rogue Sport.
However, have you ever had that uncanny feeling of seeing the same car model all over the place? It's like the universe is playing a trick on you, right? Well, don't worry because you're not alone.
Let’s say you're in the market for a new vehicle, and you’re thinking about getting a particular car. Suddenly, it's like that car is haunting your every move. You spot it on every street corner, at every stoplight, and in every Hannaford parking lot.
It may feel like a real-life, neverending case of déjà vu, but fear not, because there's a scientific explanation for all of this.
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon, also known as the frequency bias, kicks in when something we've recently learned or noticed starts popping up more frequently in our lives. It's not that the car suddenly multiplied overnight, but rather, our awareness of it has skyrocketed. Our brains go into overdrive, making us believe that the car's appearance has multiplied when, in reality, it's just our perception playing tricks on us.
Well, if I’m not seeing the same car driving around, what actually was the most popular in 2023?
According to a report from iSeeCars where they analyzed nearly 10 million used car sales from the last five model years, aptly titled ‘Most Popular Cars in 2023,’ large pickup trucks were the most popular in America. The Ford F-150 remained the best-selling used vehicle in 2023, and the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling EV.
Additionally, compared to the 2022 list, the Toyota Corolla made the biggest move up, jumping five slots from no. 13 to no. 8. The Toyota Camry, Ford Explorer, and Honda CR-V also moved up, while the Honda Civic, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and, sadly, the Nissan Rogue lost ground.
But what about in our neck of the woods? What’s the most popular car in Maine?
No surprises, the Ford F-150 is still the most popular model in Maine, as well as 33 other U.S. states—an increase from 31 states last year. Mainers certainly know how to appreciate a rugged and reliable ride.
Now, after taking a look at the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon and its connection to the hottest cars of 2023, remember not to let your mind play tricks on you.
While it may seem like that car is stalking you at every turn, it's just your brain's way of hyper-focusing on what's caught your attention. And who knows, maybe it's a sign that the car you've been eyeing is indeed a popular choice among drivers, especially if it’s an F-150.
