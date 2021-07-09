The New Brunswick government has launched an incentive program that provides thousands of dollars in rebates for residents who purchase eligible electric vehicles.

The New Brunswick Electric Vehicle Incentive Program is now offering rebates if you buy or lease eligible new or used electric vehicles from a dealer in the province.

Financial support for the three-year program comes from the Climate Change Fund, which allocated $1.95 million for fiscal year 2021-22.

New Brunswickers who purchase or lease new qualifying battery electric vehicles and long-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles may receive up to $5,000. People who purchase or lease new short-range plug-in hybrids may receive up to $2,500.

Those who buy used battery electric vehicles may receive up to $2,500 and purchasers of used plug-in hybrid electric vehicles may receive up to $1,000.

“This incentive program will help New Brunswickers purchase an electric vehicle and it will help us meet our target of 20,000 electric vehicles by 2030,’’ said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland.

NB Power will initially administer the rebate program, which will provide rebates retroactively to individuals and organizations who purchase vehicles. Later this fall, dealers will provide the rebate directly to those purchasing qualifying vehicles.

Consumers who buy an eligible new electric vehicle in New Brunswick can also apply to the federal government’s Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program, resulting in up to $10,000 in combined rebates.

People who receive a provincial electric vehicle rebate are also eligible for a rebate of up to $750 for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 home charging station.

New Brunswick will be using Transport Canada’s list of eligible vehicles.