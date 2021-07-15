Have This? Get Into Maine State Parks For Free This Sunday

If you are looking to get out and enjoy the great Maine outdoors at a state park this weekend enjoy a day you've earned if you have the Maine Loon license plate.

Mainers with the Maine Loon license plate support the conservation efforts for Maine's State Parks and with environmental departments of the State of Maine.

Free admission for those with the loon plates will take place this Sunday, July 18th and is only for State Parks and the Fort Knox Historic Site. Take advantage of your free admission starting at 9 AM until the parks close. This is a rain or shine opportunity.

If you want to get in on the conservation efforts and advantages of having a Maine loon plate, stop by your local Bureau of Motor Vehicles or town office to request one.

Mainers have been able to obtain this conservation plate since 1993. Your $20 goes towards various state government agencies. Here's the breakdown:

$8.40 goes towards the Bureau of Parks and Lands

$5.60 goes towards Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

$6 goes towards the Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Get our free mobile app

The funds help with various needs for maintenance and projects that the public benefit from including past projects like the creation of a day-use shelter at Moose Point, ADA improvements at the Lighthouse Keeper's Quoddy Head State Park, repair trails and roads at various public lands including Moose Point, Camden Hills, Quoddy Head, Birch Point Beach and even purchasing more land for state parks.

Enjoy your free day at a state park with your Maine Loon plate! Visit the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry to find your adventure for Sunday.

37 Essential Things To Do And See In Belfast If you are visiting Belfast as a resident of Maine or as a tourist from out of state, this little town has a lot to offer those from near and far. With the help of TripAdvisor.com's list of Belfast attractions let's check out this comprehensive list of creative, historical, unique, and tasty finds that await you in Belfast, a bustling town on the coast of Maine.