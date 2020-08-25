Fatal Motorcycle Crash Trying to Avoid Deer
A member of the Glenburn Volunteer Fire Department was killed when his motorcycle crashed after he swerved to avoid a deer Sunday night.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Kevin Call Jr. of Levant was driving on the Town House Road in Kenduskeag around 10:30 p.m.
Call was headed around a corner and encountered a deer in the roadway.
Police say he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle and crashed. He passed away as a result of his injuries.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the accident.
