Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Southern Maine

Police said a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene in Berwick after being found on the side of the road and “off in the woods.”

Motorist Passing By Called 911

A passing driver contacted the Berwick Police Department on Wednesday morning around 5:29 am to report a motorcycle off Ogunquit Rd in South Berwick and the driver appeared to be dead.

Pronounced Dead by Medical Personnel

Police, fire and medical first responders arrived on the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist dead.

Police Notifying Family

Police said they are withholding the identity of the driver out of respect for the family and until proper notifications are done.

