One Person Dead in Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Shapleigh, Maine

A motorcycle crash in Shapleigh, Maine Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman and seriously injured a 51-year-old man.

The York County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Emery Mills Road.

Police say Olaf Nordmann of Springvale was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson when it veered off the road, onto a soft shoulder and crashed into some trees. His passenger, Marisa Standley, of Springvale was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nordmann was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.