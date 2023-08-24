Maine Man Died in Motorcycle Crash after being Trapped Under Vehicle
A 33-year-old man from New Gloucester died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon in North Yarmouth.
Motorcyclist Trapped Under Vehicle
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Pepin was trapped underneath a vehicle after being hit by an oncoming traffic. The accident happened on Gray Road around 3:30 pm Wednesday.
Crashed Passing a Van
Officials said Pepin attempted to go around a van in front of him that was making a right hand turn. He hit the driver’s side of the van and skidded into the other lane and oncoming traffic. He fell off his motorcycle and was hit by a vehicle going the other way, according to WGME News.
Police: Speed and Impaired Driving were not Factors
Pepin was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet. The Sheriff’s Office said that speed and impaired driving were not factors in the crash. The investigation remains open.
