23-year-Old Maine Man Died in Two-Vehicle Motorcycle Crash
A 23-year-old man died in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Fort Knox Road in Prospect.
Police: “Passed a Car at a High Rate of Speed”
Christopher Sabol died at the scene after he “passed a car at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve and slammed into the side of a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek," said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Traveling with a Group of Motorcycles
Sabol was traveling westbound with a group of motorcycles in the area of 223 Fort Knox Road around 3:34 pm when the collision happened.
Crash Remains Under Investigation
Moss said the driver in the other vehicle was not injured. The crash is an ongoing investigation.
Breaking News and App Alerts
Updates to this news story will be posted when additional information is released and made available. The station’s app is free to download. Get breaking news as it happens.
- MORE NEWS: Stolen Truck Carrying Porta-Potties Found on Maine Road
- READ MORE: New Drug in Maine Can Cause Rotting Flesh & Amputation