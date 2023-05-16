Shooting Ruled Homicide after Two Maine Men Shot

Police said a shooting in Berwick is ruled a homicide after one man died and another man was shot and injured on Saturday.

One Man Died and Another is in Serious Condition

Forty-one-year-old Edward Badeau died in a New Hampshire hospital from his wounds. Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Utt is in a Massachusetts hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to WGME News.

Law Enforcement was on the Scene at 9 am

The shootings happened in a residence owned by Utt on School Street. The Maine State Police responded to the scene around 9 am Saturday morning.

Police Continue to Investigate the Case for Evidence

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made in the shootings. Police said there is no threat to the public. Police are continuing their investigation and will release more information when it is available.

