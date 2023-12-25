One Person Died in Rollover Crash on Christmas Eve in Maine
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Long Swamp Road in Berwick on Sunday night.
One Person Died in Rollover Crash
The Berwick Police Department said the driver died at the scene. The person’s name and age were not released at this time.
Vehicle Hit Trees and Rolled Over
Police said the 2012 Ford Fiesta “left the road, struck trees and rolled over.” The accident happened at 135 Long Swamp Road.
Police: Excessive Speed Believed to Cause of Crash
The Berwick Police said “excessive speed is believed to be the primary cause of the crash.”
Contact Police with Information
The crash is under investigation as the Gorham Police Department reconstructed the scene. If you have any information about the incident, police ask you to contact Patrolman K. Blair Hodge at b.hodge@berwickpd.org or Sergeant Jeffrey Pilkington at j.pilkington@berwickpd.org or call (207) 698-1136 option #1.
Law Enforcement and First Responders
Assisting at the scene was the Berwick Police Department, the North Berwick Police Department, the Berwick Fire Department and Stewart’s Ambulance.
- READ MORE: 23-Year-Old Maine Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: 54-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Being Hit by Car
LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock