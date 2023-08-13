Dozens of Maine Departments Fight Large House Fire

People driving by a house fire in Alfred saved the family inside by warning them to get out and calling 911 on Saturday evening. The fire happened at 280 Gebung Road around 4:30 pm.

Homeowners Saved by Passers-by

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the large garage was in flames and spreading to the home. Dozens of fire departments arrived to assist, according to WGME News.

Fire Departments Pumped in Water from Pond

Alfred’s Deputy Fire Chief Jarrett Clarke said the fire was difficult to contain because of the size of the blaze and the lack of water available at the scene. Water tankers were called in and water was pumped from a nearby pond.

Large Garage and House

Clarke said the garage of the house was as big as a ranch style home and the home itself was twice as big as an average house, according to Clarke.

Ongoing Investigation

No injuries were reported, The Red Cross was helping the family. The fire is being investigated by the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office.

