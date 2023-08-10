A 38-year-old Maine man has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges after an hours-long standoff with a hostage in Auburn on Wednesday.

Arrested for Drug Trafficking, Standoff and Other Charges

James Bourgoin is facing multiple charges including aggravated drug trafficking and unlawful possession, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and creating a police standoff.

Police Serving Warrant

Police said Bourgoin refused to come to the door of his Poland Spring Road residence when officers arrived around 11:45 pm to serve an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

Hostage and Standoff

Officers confirmed he was home and contacted him by phone. The Auburn Police Department said Bourgoin told police that a man in the home was his "hostage and only collateral." After several hours, Bourgoin came out of the home around 4 am Thursday morning and turned himself into police.

Gun and Drugs Seized

Police seized a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine, 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine, five grams of fentanyl, 26 Suboxone strips, two Suboxone in pill form, a digital scale, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking.

Multiple Charges

Bourgoin is charged with Aggravated Trafficking Methamphetamine, Aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Creating a Police Standoff, and Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs.

