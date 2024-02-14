Man and Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine
A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday after police seized fentanyl, cocaine, crack, psilocybin mushrooms and firearms in Alfred.
Two People from Maine Arrested for Drug Trafficking
The York County Sheriff’s Office and the MDEA said 44-year-old Robert Court and 40-year-old Jennifer Chick, both from Alfred, were taken into custody at their home on Jordan Springs Road.
Police Executed Another Warrant in January
Police had previously executed a search warrant at the residence on January 12 and found fentanyl, meth, oxycodone and firearms. The investigation involved ongoing drug trafficking and stolen property.
Drugs and Firearms Seized
MDEA agents served arrest warrants at the home on Tuesday and found more evidence of drug trafficking.
A search warrant was executed and seized 125.7 grams of fentanyl, 54 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 16 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of cocaine base, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 42 doses of diverted oxycodone, 5 firearms and $875.00 in suspected drug proceeds. The estimated street value of the drugs is $35,250.
Drug Trafficking Charges in Maine
Court and Chick were each charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking. They were taken to the York County Jail with bail set at $60,000.
