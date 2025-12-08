County players selected to the Regional teams were recognized in a special presentation over the weekend, receiving their awards before the highly anticipated All-State and All-New England teams were announced. Several County standouts were among those honored, showcasing once again the strength and depth of soccer talent across Aroostook County.

On the boys side, Owen Corrigan of Caribou and Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield earned one of the highest distinctions in Maine high school soccer, as both were named to both the All-State and All-New England teams. Their selections reflect outstanding individual seasons, marked by leadership, consistency, and clutch performances in big moments.

Joining them on the All-State team were three more County athletes: Calvin Richardson of Katahdin, Josh Querze of Madawaska, and Dominic Cyr of Fort Kent. Each played a key role for their respective programs, helping to elevate their teams with strong two-way play and steady contributions throughout the fall.

Four County girls were also honored with All-State recognition. Ava Ezell of Hodgdon, Ava Lerman of Wisdom, McKayla Guerrette of Presque Isle, and Madeleine Martin of Fort Kent were all voted to the team. This group of athletes represents a wide cross-section of the region and highlights the continued growth of girls soccer in The County. Their hard work, skill, and dedication have not only earned them individual accolades, but also brought pride to their schools and communities.

Congratulations to these student-athletes!

Winter Week One Athlete of the Week nominations are open until next Sunday! Click HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!