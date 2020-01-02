Awards to be Handed Out at Chamber Meeting & Dinner

The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, Presque Isle Elks, Kiwanis and Rotary clubs will be honoring 2019 award winners at the Annual Meeting and Dinner.

Richard Engels will be recognized as a Lifetime Award Winner. After his service in the Army, Dick practiced law in Aroostook County for 50 years. He has served on the Presque Isle City Council, planning board, zoning board of appeals, the Chamber of Commerce and the Industrial Council. He has served as a Rotarian for more the 45 years and is the chair of many local boards.

Deidre McMahon will receive the 2019 Citizen of The Year award. Deidre retired after 38 years with Northern Light AR Gould Hospital. Deidre served in the Kiwanis Club for many years as their Treasurer. She volunteers endless hours to raise money to help local families. She serves on boards at the Historical Society, Crown of Maine Quilters, Homeless Services of Aroostook, among others.

The President’s Award will be presented to Floyd Rockholt. Floyd served the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce for 25 years. His knowledge, wisdom and hours of work that he has given to the Chamber are greatly appreciated. If there was a Chamber event, Floyd was always present.

S.W Collins is being recognized as the Business of the Year for the economic impact they have accomplished for the area. In celebration on its 175th year in 2019, the company offered local organizations the opportunity to apply for funding that totaled $20,000 throughout the year. Recipients of the company's generosity included food pantries, animal shelters, historical societies, the homeless shelter, the boy scouts and other organizations.

Tweedie, Inc. – Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA’s will be recognized with the Business of the Year - Community Impact Award. Josh Tweedie, the owner of the three stores has given to the communities in sponsorships, man hours and donations to community efforts and to people in need.

More information about the nominees will be presented during the award presentations on January 23 at the NMCC gym. Tickets are available through the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce. Please book your seats by January 17.