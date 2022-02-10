Caribou Vikings Take Down WA; Head To Postseason in Groove; Recap
Here come the back-to-back defending State Champions
Fresh off their upset of Presque Isle the Caribou Vikings closed out the regular season hosting Washington Academy on Thursday evening. The two-time defending state champions came into the final game with a 4-13 record and Washington Academy brought a 5-12 record to Caribou.
The two teams were less than 2 heal points apart in the standings, meaning the outcome could alter the matchups in the preliminary rounds drastically.
1st Quarter
Braeden Sargent picked up where he left off by leading the Vikings in the first quarter, making (2) three-point shots and scoring 8 points. Reece Cavagnaro made a three-point shot and scored 7 points with Ari Plante also making a three-point field goal. Ayden Wannamaker scored 6 points on (2) three-point field goals for Washington Academy. At the conclusion of the first quarter Caribou led 18-10.
2nd Quarter
Wesley LaPointe was the star of the second quarter, hitting (3) three-point field goals and scoring 13 of Caribou's 15 points in the quarter. Avery Thibodeau scored 2 points for the Vikings as they went into halftime with a 33-20 lead.
3rd Quarter
Avery Thibodeau led the Caribou offensive attack in the third quarter with LaPointe, Tristan Robbins and Kaymen Sargent each scored 4 points. Liam Dee, Ari Plante, Reece Cavagnaro each scored 2 points for Caribou in the third quarter. Wannamaker scored 10 points for WA who trailed at the end of three quarters by a score of 53-40.
4th Quarter
Washington Academy ran out of steam and Caribou was able to close out the Raiders to pick up the win. Plante scored 7 points in the fourth quarter for the Vikings with Robbins adding 4 points, Kaymen Sargent scoring 3 points, and Logan Griffeth scored 1 point. Wesley LaPointe finished the game with 17 points to lead Caribou, with Plante totaling 12 points in the game. Cavagnaro scored 9 points and both Braeden Sargent and Avery Thibodeau scored 8 points. Ayden Wannamaker led WA with 19 points and Brandon Porter scored 12 points. The final score Caribou 68 Washington Academy 47.
Caribou finishes the regular season with a 5-13 record and will likely travel to Mount View in next week's preliminary round.