Caribou Police Statement on Concealed Carry Permits

The Caribou Police issued a statement March 27 on their Facebook relating to concealed carry permits:

Please note that Caribou PD is currently not issuing new or renewing concealed carry permits. According to state law, a State of Maine Resident Permit to Carry Concealed Firearms is still valid for 6 months following the expiration date so do not worry if yours has expired.

As we all deal with this COVID-19 health crisis, we are trying to minimize contact with the public and traffic that comes into the police station.

If you have any questions regarding your concealed carry permit, please contact Laura Adams at 493-3301 or lroy@cariboumaine.org.